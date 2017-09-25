Book signing with Alberni’s Anne Pley

Pley’s book, Devil Child, follows the story of two women on a rice plantation in the 1800s

Port Alberni resident Anne Pley is holding a book singing on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for her novel, Devil Child.

This story is set on a rice plantation in the Georgia Sea Islands. It starts in the year 1846 and ends toward the end of the Civil War, just before Christmas, in the year 1864 as General Sherman marches on Savannah.

It is about two women; Pearl who was taken from her home in Africa, at the age of 18, and has been on the plantation for 50 years and Trudell who was born there, knows no other way of life, and is happy in her skin. This novel is Trudell’s story.

The book’s theme is that ‘you can’t go home again’ and every person out there has lost someone, some place, some way of life or even a dream that they would dearly like to have back but once a thing is gone, it can’t be recovered.

The book has a secondary theme of ‘don’t look back’ because, as Pearl says, “else you can’t go forward.” Pearl also says that “you can remember it but you can’t want it back because as of this day, it’s gone.”

We welcome everyone to come out and support local talent at Solda’s Restaurant on Sept. 26 from 7- 9 p.m. Appetizers, tea, coffee and punch will be served.