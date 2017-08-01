Celebrate the best of arts, crafts and music in Comox

Set amongst the stately trees and gardens of the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park in Comox, the Filberg Festival is truly a unique event. Enjoy art and nature surrounded by beautiful gardens, rustic out-buildings and magnificent views of Comox Harbour and the Beaufort Range.

The Filberg Festival takes place from August 4-7, and kicks off on Friday with a special evening concert featuring Delhi 2 Dublin: a Canadian world music group formed in 2006 in Vancouver who play a fusion of Bhangra, Electronic, Funk, Dub Reggae, Hip Hop, Celtic music and a mash up of other genres.

The Filberg Festival has always been known for featuring exceptional Canadian talent when it comes to entertainment. Headliners over the long weekend include: Barney Bentall, Jim Byrnes, Lion Bear Fox, David Gogo, Locarno and Wooden Sky. Visit http://filbergfestival.com/the-festival/entertainment/ for the full line up.

Victoria based artist, Linda Skalenda will be this year’s featured guest artist located in the Arbour. Linda’s paintings can be found in collections across North America and the UK. In 2015 she was selected for the honorable position to be the resident artist with her solo gallery at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

The Filberg Festival is also proud to showcase a select group of 130 artisans and makers of fine art in a variety of media ranging from metalwork, pottery, toys, woodcrafts, jewellery, paintings, glass, textiles and specialty foods.

Gate admission is charged at the Filberg Festival, as it is the primary fundraiser for the not-for-profit organization which has the responsibility of restoring and maintaining the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park’s site and buildings. Tickets are available online at www.filbergfestival.com, at the I-HOS Gallery and Roxanne’s Fashions in the Comox Mall and at all Vancouver Island Thrifty Foods locations.