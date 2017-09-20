Celtic Chaos play fundraiser show at Capitol

Celtic Chaos will play a fundraiser concert on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Capitol Theater. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Capitol Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Celtic Chaos band members are fun-loving folks that play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass.

Add to that, heartwarming vocals, stories, and poems and you have an original, contemporary take on traditional entertainment from the lands of the Celts and beyond. Tickets are $25 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.

ART EXHIBIT

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features the Wednesday Painters. This group of talented artists will be showcasing their collection titled, “West Coast Wonders,” until Oct. 6.

JOHN MCDERMOTT

A delectable evening of story and song, delivered with charm and grace by the consummate craftsman himself, John McDermott.

McDermott is an international recording star and household name with a stellar musical career – platinum, double-platinum, triple-platinum albums and multiple Juno nominations – in concert.

Whether he is sharing the stage with a topnotch group of musical friends or touring the world as part of the famed Three Irish Tenors, McDermott continues to enchant audiences with his beautiful voice and sensitive renditions. This tour features songs from his latest release, Raised on Songs and Stories, and a variety of favourites from his vast recording catalogue. Tickets are $47.50 and available at the Rollin Art Centre

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Friday, Sept. 22- 8-10 p.m. – Montreal’s Michael Reinhart – singer-songwriter, urban or alternative folk

Saturday, Sept. 23- 8-10:30 p.m.- Port Alberni’s own Timeless – golden oldies and country

Wednesday, Sept. 27- 6:30-10 p.m. Open Mic – Own the Stage &Rock the Stage – amateur musician

Thursday, Sept. 28- Open Mic – AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken word featured guest: Winter Darbey

Friday, Sept. 29- 8-10 p.m.- Don Alder – progressive acoustic jazz/fingerstyle guitar

DRAW GALLERY

Teen Night at DRAW Gallery welcomes all young artists every Monday from 6 -8 p.m. ‘Open Studio’ takes place every Monday and Wednesday from 6 -8 p.m. Call Astrid at 250-724-2056. The Fall in Love with Art group exhibit on now until Nov. 24.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.