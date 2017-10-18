Celtic Chaos returns to the Alberni Valley for fundraising concert

The Community Arts Council is excited to present an evening filled with heartwarming vocals, stories, and poems by Celtic Chaos, a band comprising musicians from Qualicum Beach and Nanaimo.

This talented group offers a contemporary take on traditional music from the lands of the Celts and beyond. Celtic Chaos band members are fun-loving folks that play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass, with some local talent also joining in. The concert will be held at the Capitol Theatre, Sat. Nov. 4 at 7 pm. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre; all seats are $25 each.

FALL GARDEN CLEAN-UP AT ROLLIN

The Rollin Art Centre will be having a fall garden clean-up this Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we need all the help we can get. Our gardens are large and we rely so very much on volunteers. Here is your chance to offer a few hours of your time that will make a huge difference to our gardens.

This weekend we will be concentrating on the fenceline garden bed on Argyle Street, and the long raised garden bed in the children’s garden. Please bring a long a friend or two and your favourite garden tools. Raking and weeding will be our priorities. Rain or shine!

ROLLIN’S CURRENT ART EXHIBIT

This month’s exhibit mixes two forms of creativity, from two different artists: potter Elspeth Watson and artist Dorothy Nicholson. “Form, Function and Fantasy”, is the tile of their exhibit on now at the Rollin Gallery, capturing a bit of whimsy, functionality and utilitarian work. This exhibit runs until Nov. 3.

PORTAL PLAYERS PRESENTS

Portal Players Dramatic Society have a comedy double feature on tap at the Capitol Theatre right now: The Actor’s Nightmare and Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it all For You. The one-act plays are directed by Belinda Williams and produced by Dale Hillman. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre or the theatre box office. There are two performance dates remaining: Oct. 21 and Oct. 27. Tickets $18 adults, $15 seniors/students.

ARTISANS NEEDED FOR MILL CHRISTMAS MARKET

Tables are now available to all artisans and crafters, to rent, for the upcoming Christmas at the Mill, Nov. 24–26. If you are interested in renting a table please contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412. Tables are $80 for the weekend.

There will be an opportunity for pictures with Santa in a woodland setting, tastings from the newly renovated concession stand and don’t forget to take the train, which will be running Friday evening, twice on Saturday and again on Sunday. Christmas at McLean Mill is an Alberni Valley tradition that you won’t want to miss out on.

SPLENDOR CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR

The second annual Splendor Craft and Vendor Fair takes place at the Best Western Barclay Hotel ballroom on Friday, Oct. 20 from 3–8 p.m. A terrific variety for all your pre-season shopping. Donations will be collected at the door for the local food bank.

ALBERNI CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

Subscriptions are still available for the 2017-2018 classical concert season. The first concert , A Touch of Brass (brass quintet) begins on Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. The second concert, Vancouver Chamber Choir (20-member choir) will perform on March 10, 2018 at 7 p.m. and finally, Jacob Cordover (classical guitar) will appear on May 19, 2018 at 7 p.m. All concerts will be at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church at 4283 Glenside Rd.

Subscriptions are $105 for all three concerts and are available from Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre and committee members. For more information, go to the concert website, www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca or phone Michael Kozlow at 778-421-5104 or David Cox at 250-723-8362.

WHAT’S ON AT CHAR’S LANDING

Friday, Oct. 20, 8-10pm, Monik Nordine Jazz Trio CD Release Tour

Saturday, Oct. 21, 8-10pm, Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes: Roots and Grooves.

Melissa Martin is the arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.