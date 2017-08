Charli Jaenta will present from her book at Alberni’s Words on Fire open mic on Thursday, Aug. 31. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Alberni Valley’s “Words On Fire” is happening Thursday, Aug. 31 at Char’s Landing

The monthly spoken word open mic welcomes all with their original stories and poems to share with the community.

Thursday’s feature reader is Charli Jaenta presenting from her book, Our Hands, Our Lands—a unique hybrid of poetry and colouring book with a strong environmental theme.

Show begins at 7 p.m. Open mic readers sign up at 6:45 p.m. (19+) at Char’s Landing. Admission is by donation.