Cuban band play Char’s Landing

El Grupo Cubano will take the stage at Char’s Landing on Friday, Sept.1. SUBMITTED PHOTO

El Grupo Cubano – Brisas del Palmar are on tour from Santiago de Cuba and will be stopping at Char’s Landing on Friday, Sept. 1.

Their music is featured daily on the nationally broadcast Cuban Radio Taino and El Grupo Cubano have even played for the Pope.

This group was formed in 1999 with leader Rosel Lamoru on guitar, brother Yiordanis Lamoru on requinto and Julio Avila on contrabass. They are famous in Cuba and renowned for their extensive repertoire of their own compositions and large variety of musical styles.

Tickets to Friday’s show are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Kids 12 and under are $10.