Darrel Hancock Pottery holds annual Christmas sale

Darrel Hancock is a Vancouver Island potter who opens his home gallery to the public for two special sales a year—one in the spring, and one at Christmas time.

Darrel Hancock Pottery is holding its fifth Annual Christmas Sale for two weekends: Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. each day.

The sale will include handmade function stoneware from Darrel’s home gallery located at 3505 Harris Crescent, in rural Qualicum Beach. Art and Function come together in this beautiful pottery.

While you view the gallery, take time to enjoy the complimentary refreshments, watch the ongoing pottery demonstrations and enter a draw for a chance to win one of the door prizes.

Bring your family and friends and find the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list.

We are wheelchair accessible. For more information visit the facebook page at Darrel Hancock Pottery or contact us at 250-752-4533 or darrelha@telus.net.