Darrel Hancock Pottery holds annual Christmas sale

View the gallery in rural Qualicum Beach

Darrel Hancock is a Vancouver Island potter who opens his home gallery to the public for two special sales a year—one in the spring, and one at Christmas time.

Darrel Hancock Pottery is holding its fifth Annual Christmas Sale for two weekends: Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. each day.

The sale will include handmade function stoneware from Darrel’s home gallery located at 3505 Harris Crescent, in rural Qualicum Beach. Art and Function come together in this beautiful pottery.

While you view the gallery, take time to enjoy the complimentary refreshments, watch the ongoing pottery demonstrations and enter a draw for a chance to win one of the door prizes.

Bring your family and friends and find the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list.

We are wheelchair accessible. For more information visit the facebook page at Darrel Hancock Pottery or contact us at 250-752-4533 or darrelha@telus.net.

Previous story
Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

Just Posted

Darrel Hancock Pottery holds annual Christmas sale

View the gallery in rural Qualicum Beach

BCHL: Bulldogs tie with Cents in Saturday game

Goaltender Colten Lancaster faces former team

Maquinna wrestlers take home elementary school trophy

Event at Alberni high school wraps up elementary program

Slash burning has its place, says Coastal Fire Centre

Forests need fire to regenerate, clean up forest understory

Work begins on Alberni spill response base

Base will include waterfront moorage, land-based building

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Women campaign for answers in Vernon teen’s disappearnce

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Stubborn fire still flaring up at Williams Lake sawmill

Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

Most Read