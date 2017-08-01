Female folk trio to perform at Char’s Landing

The O’Pears bring their contemporary folk to Port Alberni on Aug 2

SUBMITTED PHOTO Lydia Persaud, Jill Harris and Meg Contini make up the Toronto-based contemporary folk trio known as the O’Pears.

Join Char’s Landing on Wednesday, August 2 for a unique trio of singer/songwriters.

The O’Pears are a Toronto-based contemporary folk trio made up of Lydia Persaud, Jill Harris and Meg Contini: three songwriters who weave stories that stir the spirit and capture the timeless character of folk music.

Like Those Nights, their debut album, captures soaring harmonies and a seamless blend, evoking the profound intimacy of Nick Drake, the sister-like blend of The Staves and the dynamic harmony of Crosby, Stills, and Nash. Live performances turn the loudest bar into the warmest house concert, with their endearing, unabashed personalities balancing the intimate sincerity of the songwriting.

They recently performed to high acclaim at festivals such as Summerfolk, Great Heart Festival, Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival, garnered radio play across Canada, including CBC, and have been featured live with Royal Wood, Good Lovelies, Michelle Willis, and Coco Love Alcorn.

Each band member is a distinctly talented musician with a stand-alone voice, style, and stage presence: when these three come together, it is breathtaking. A striking mix of tight a cappella and rootsy instrumentation, Like Those Nights explores lessons learned about love and loss through the eyes and hearts of young Canadian storytellers. The O’Pears continue to bring a strong, honest voice to the modern female perspective.

The show at Char’s Landing runs from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10.