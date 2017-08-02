Five Acre Shaker lands new home at McLean Mill

The Five Acre Productions event will ensue on the mill’s 37 acres from Aug. 10 to 13

Aviator Shades are headlining the Five Acre Shaker on Friday, August 11 on the main stage at 11:30 p.m. FACEBOOK PHOTO

The Five Acre Shaker music festival is back this year with a brand new venue.

Setting up this year at McLean Mill, the Shaker, a Five Acre Production event, will run from August 10-13 with three full days of music, comedy, food, yoga, artisan vendors and much more.

What started as a memorial for Zakk Coss in 2014 on a private five-acre property in Beaver Creek that belongs to Shaker organizer Lance Goddard, has grown into a full-scale music festival on 37 acres at McLean Mill.

Goddard said after two years of hosting the festival on his property, he began searching for a new venue.

“My property is a little bit too residential,” Goddard said. “Our goal was to always move it and find a forever home.”

Goddard said he approached Port Alberni mayor Mike Ruttan for suggestions on potential Shaker locations.

McLean Mill came up as a potential site and so Goddard started getting the ball rolling. He said he’s been working with Deanna Beaudoin, executive director of McLean Mill Society, on getting everything ready for the event.

“McLean Mill is a park designation for zoning, it actually has uses that allows it for public assembly like events.

“ We didn’t actually have to go through a formal approval process for the event because the site is already zoned for that.”

Goddard did have to get approval from the City of Port Alberni for a liquor license. Twin City Brewing will be setting up shop at the festival, featuring a Shaker Session Ale to add to their other selections.

The Shaker will host a variety of music from rock and country to hip hop and reggae, with a mix of DJs and EDM. Goddard says there is something for everyone.

The diverse musical lineup includes local performers like Sydney Reynolds, Chase Spencer, Northwest Fresh, DJ Wells, the Lance Lapointe Band, Alberni Teens Can Rock and the 250 Spellcasters.

Camping is available at the mill throughout the weekend with options for RV’s and tents.

This year the Shaker will run in conjunction with Thunder in the Valley on Aug. 12 and 13, and the music festival will serve as the official after party for the drag races. Speeder train shuttles will be running daily between the Best Western Barclay Hotel and McLean Mill.

“The nice thing about being at McLean Mill, is it really kind of makes it more of a community event,” Goddard said.

“This wouldn’t happen without the support of the community and all the local sponsors.”

With a goal of providing a venue for artists to showcase their talents and be heard, the Shaker also promotes local youth by working with the Zattzoo Project and their annual Youth Battle of the Bands.

“Five Acre Productions is renowned for their Five Acre Shaker and many other events…. Since Zakk passed, Five Acre Productions has donated to the project from each and every event. We love them and consider them family,” said Kim Blake of the Zattzoo Project in a press release.

Volunteers are still needed for the Shaker and those interested can email volunteer@fiveacre.ca.

Tickets can be purchased at fiveacre.tickit.ca or at Cloud City Apparel on Third Avenue.

Visit the Five Acre Shaker 2017 Facebook page or webpage, fiveacre.ca, for updated information on the musical lineup and band bios.

A full lineup will be posted online at www.albernivalleynews.com on Thursday, Aug. 3.

karly.blats@albernivalleynews.com