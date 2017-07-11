Five piece bluegrass band plays Char’s

5 on a Strong is one of B.C.’s most popular and longest running bluegrass bands

Formed in 1989 this five-man group has some major picking power and promises an exciting, family friendly show.

The band does not stray far from the traditional bluegrass mold with the typical lineup of acoustic bass, flat top guitar, mandolin, five-string banjo and fiddle. The material is mostly traditional, with a few bluegrass styled original songs and the occasional foray into old style country music like Merle Haggard and even one from Fats Domino.

The band will play Char’s Landing on Friday July 14 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.