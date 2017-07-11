Folk singer brings show to Char’s

Born in a small fishing town in northern British Columbia, David Simard is a singer, storyteller and multi-instrumentalist who imbibes his songs with a generous sense of space, a certain nostalgia in time, and reflections on the theme of place.

As a singer, Simard showcases a versatility and range that is not just impressive, it’s profoundly moving. As a performer, his calm demeanour can transform swiftly into a smouldering dark energy before climbing back up to more airy and joyful places as he leads his audience to the edge of the ravine and back.

The intensity of Simard’s solo shows is as palpable as it is memorable, while adding his heavy-weight band to the mix brings the show up in energy without losing any of its intimacy.

Simard will bring his show to Char’s Landing on Saturday, July 15 from 8-10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and on sale now at Char’s.