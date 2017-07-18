Folk singer/songwriter back in Alberni

Arnprior, Ontario based singer-songwriter Craig Cardiff is known throughout Canada and is currently expanding into the U.S. and Europe.

With a voice described as “warm, scratched, sad and sleepy,” Cardiff sings songs that expose the human condition, putting a magnifying glass to the clumsier and less proud moments. He can turn any setting into an intimate affair, infusing his music and lyrics with an uncompromising humanism.

Cardiff will play Char’s Landing on Thursday, July 20 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

For more on Cardiff, visit www.craigcardiff.com