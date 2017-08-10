Folk Song Circle play next Rollin high tea

Rollin’s next Tea on the Terrace is Thursday, Aug. 10 from 1-3 p.m. Featured entertainers are the Folk Song Circle who are a dedicated group of singers and musicians who enjoy entertaining the community. They perform at many functions and for a wide variety of organizations. They are frequent entertainers at many of the seniors’ homes. They sing for the joy of making music together. Join us for our take on high tea. Tickets are $17. Call today to reserve your tickets. Seating is limited.

CURRENT ROLLIN EXHIBIT

Looking back over 10 years with the Alberni Valley News is the current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. This exhibit, a photographic retrospective takes you on a great trip down memory lane. Showcasing award-winning photographs, day to day people and many events that have taken place in the Valley. This exhibit is unique, as it covers the last 10 years in photographs and runs until August 25. Stop by, as you may find yourself captured in any of these photographs.

NEXT CHILDREN’S ART CAMP

Fossils, volcanoes and dinosaurs, Oh my! Travel back in time when monsters roamed the earth and discover ancient plants, erupting volcanoes, and maybe even a dinosaur egg. Join us for a jam-packed week creating an exploding volcano, building a dinosaur and create your own dinosaur terrarium. Our summer art programs are catered to children aged seven to 12 years old. Register today at the Rollin Art Centre. Weekly camps are $5.

The Rollin Art Centre is looking for a few dedicated gardeners who would be interested in creating a garden committee for our community gardens. We are in desperate need of help with weekly, monthly or season work. No meetings necessary, just a love of gardening and a willingness to follow a basic gardening plan.

If you are interested or know someone who is, please contact us at the Rollin Art Centre for more information at 250.724.3412.

GIANT GARAGE SALE

The Community Arts Council will be holding a giant garage sale fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you have any items you would like to donate to us, please drop them off, priced to sell, between Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Friday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROLLIN ANNUAL SUMMER CLOSURE

It’s that time again; a reminder to everyone that the Rollin Art Centre will be closed for our annual summer maintenance from Tuesday, Aug. 29 and will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, Aug. 10- John Michael Lind – Roots/folk

Friday, Aug. 11- The Half Moon Shine with Edmonton’s Cayley Thomas – Alt/country

Saturday, Aug. 12- The New Customs – All Walls Fall CD release tour – Indie folk – fiddle/mandolin

Tuesday, Aug. 15- Travis James with Portraits of US – Singer/songwriter/folk

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.