Four-piece stringband plays Char’s

Four-piece acoustic string band, Back Porch Swing, play Char’s Landing on Friday, July 28.

The band plays original and vintage swing, cowjazz, bluegrass, folk and more in a stringband format.

Since 2002, Back Porch Swing has been writing songs and performing at festivals and clubs across western Canada. With roots down to bedrock and branches arching over the prairie sky, their hot licks, tight harmonies, and charming lyrics are delivered in ever-changing musical styles that will have you wondering what don’t they do?

This year will see the release of their fourth independent CD.

Tickets for Friday’s show are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Show starts at 8 p.m.