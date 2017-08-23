Instrumentalist Brad Prevedoros brings new album to Char’s

Brad Prevedoros will bring songs from his new album, The Galiano Sessions, to Char’s Landing on Saturday, Sept. 2. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Instrumentalist Brad Prevedoros will bring tunes from his new album, The Galiano Sessions, to Char’s Landing on Saturday, Sept. 2.

With Latin influences, Prevedoros says his latest album is an ode to Galiano Island, where he has lived with his wife for 40 years.

“It’s kind of a reflection of some of the audio moments of Galiano…it’s a bit of a Latin style, with folk influences too,” Prevedoros said.

The Galiano Sessions album is all Prevedoros’ own writing, but the artist also has albums that include songs he says people should recognize.

“A typical concert will include a number of my original pieces but I’ll always interject the tunes that are fairly recognized so people can sing a long,” he said.

Prevedoros said after a trip to Spain several years ago to play a concert, he became interested in Latin styled music.

“When I got back, I started listening to a lot of Gipsey Kings, they’re quite a popular flamenco rock group but mostly flamenco acoustic classical guitars and that was a big influence too,” Prevedoros said.

“Latin music has a different kind of backbeat as opposed to rock music…I really like that kind of movement.”

Prevedoros plays close to 200 shows a year and says he’s been able to make a living playing music for the last 25 years.

“I really like interacting with people. I enjoy speaking about the tunes and introducing [audiences] to something…a little different,” he said. “I enjoy the vibe of people enjoying the music.”

Although having played at Char’s several times over the years with different musicians, Prevedoros hasn’t played a solo show at the venue for a while. He was actually the second musician to perform at Char’s Landing after it opened in 2010.

Tickets to the Sept. 2 concert are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Seniors and kids are $10.

Show begins at 8 p.m.

karly.blats@albernivalleynews.com