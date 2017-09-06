John McDermott concert happening at ADSS Oct. 13

John McDermott’s Raised on Songs &Stories concert Oct. 13 at the ADSS auditorium. Tickets available at Rollin.

ROLLIN ANNUAL CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed for annual summer maintenance, reopening Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

Rollin ART EXHIBIT

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features the Wednesday Painters. This group of talented artists will be showcasing their collection titled, “West Coast Wonders.” Join us in the gallery for refreshments Saturday, Sept. 16 for a chance to meet the artists.

GIANT GARAGE SALE

The Community Arts Council will be holding a giant garage sale fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have any items you would like to donate to us, please drop them off, priced to sell, between Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Friday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CELTIC CHAOS CONCERT

The Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Capitol Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Celtic Chaos band members are fun-loving folks that play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass. Add to that, heartwarming vocals, stories, and poems and you have an original, contemporary take on traditional entertainment from the lands of the Celts and beyond. Tickets are $25 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.

LOUISIANA HAYRIDE SHOW

The Louisiana Hayride show takes place Sept. 17 at ADSS that is now in its eighth year of touring. See the legends come to life before your eyes. Songs by Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Hank Snow, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Price, Faron Young and many more. Tickets are $45 and available only at Rollin Art Centre

FALL FILM FEST

The Alberni Valley Museum Film Fest has a stellar lineup of three films to be screened at the Landmark Cinemas Paramount Theatre on select Sundays at 5 p.m. The new series includes: Sept. 17 – Tanna, Oct. 29 – Their Finest and on Nov. 26 – Tulip Fever. Tickets go on sale at the museum. Series pass: $27, single film – $10 per person. Passes and tickets available in advance at the Alberni Valley Museum and single film tickets will be at the door on show nights. For Information Contact the museum at 720-2863.

BARKLEY SOUND CHOIR

If you like to sing or even think, maybe we’re for you, come check us out (and men don’t be shy). Practices take place every Wednesday at 6:45 –9 p.m. at the United Church on Church Street. For information call Sylvia at 250-723-7185.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, Sept. 7- Solo John Pippus w/Sarah Oz opening – Folk/Roots and Blues