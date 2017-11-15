Last chance to rent a table at McLean Mill for Christmas market

Now is your last chance to rent a table for the Christmas at the Mill. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Now is your last chance to rent a table for the McLeans Christmas Market.

To all crafters and artisans, we still have a few tables available for the upcoming Christmas at the Mill, Nov. 24-26. Tables are $80 for the weekend.

It is a Valley tradition, complete with train rides from town, delicious treats from Steam Pot Café, courtyard decorations, and woodland Santa photos, you won’t want to miss. If you are interested in renting a table please contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN

“Places, People, Things” is the title of the current art exhibit, featuring artist Rod Corraini.

This exhibit features his collection of paintings using oils and acoustic wax. Rod’s unique style captures the viewer and draws them closer, with his use of colour and lines. From landscapes, sunflowers, fishing boats and musicians, Rod has an eye for painting.

This unique exhibit runs until Nov. 29. Join us in the gallery, Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet Rod.

ALBERNI VALLEY UNITED CHURCH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

Preparations are well underway for the Alberni Valley United Church Annual Christmas Bazaar, which takes place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Bazaar features baking, books, Christmas room, crafts, jewellery, plants and mystery parcels. A lunch of soup, sandwich, sweets and coffee/tea are also available. Everyone is welcome.

MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT & GIFT SALE

The Magic Cottage presents handcrafts and treasures for Christmas. Handmade chocolates, sweets, savory treats, jewelry, vintage collectables, artwork, fabric crafts, paper crafts, holidays décor and lots more. 3945 4th Ave. Friday, Nov 17 and 24 (6-9 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 18 and 25 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Sunday Nov. 19 and 26 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

BARKLEY SOUND COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir present their Christmas concert, ‘Tis The Season’ on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2:30 p.m. at ADSS Theatre.

Tickets are $15:00 (children under 12 free). Special guests United Church Hand Bell Choir, and more. This will be the last concert directed by Bonnie Wallbank.

Tickets are available at Rollin Arts (cash ONLY), Echo Centre, Salmonberry’s, choir members and at the door if still available.

For more informatioon call Sylvia Springer at 250-723-7185

45TH SEASON!

Please join Timbre! Choir musical director Rosemary Lindsay and accompanist Danielle Marcinek for the first concert of their incredible 45th Season.

The concert is entitled “Now The Bells Ring” on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at 2:30 pm at ADSS. This concert is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit as it will include some of your favourite Christmas music.

Tickets on sale at Rollin Art Centre (Cash ONLY), Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members

Tickets are $20 for seniors and adults and $5 for students (under 18) and children. Come early and enjoy the AV Community Band in the lobby prior to the concert and purchase a raffle ticket from the Community Arts Council who will be selling tickets for their incredible Christmas baskets.

PORTAL PLAYERS PRESENTS

The Capitol Glee & Wee Glee singers and the Capitol Sea Notes choruses present Listen! It’s Christmas; an evening of seasonal music at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10, children under 12 are $5. Available at the box office.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Nov 16, “Rock the Landing” is NEW at Char’s Landing. It’s on the third Thursday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. Amateur solo artists, duets or trios will play acoustic or electric 15 minute “mini-sets” of pop and rock. New musicians are welcome to take the stage! Admission is $10.

Friday, Nov 17, 8-12 midnight, Singles Night Dance – with DJ Phil of F&P Entertainment

Saturday, Nov 18, 8-10 p.m., Deeps EP Release Show – Alt/country | Roots music

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.