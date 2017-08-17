Last Rollin tea of summer featuring Paul Kurucz

Musician Paul Kurucz will play the summer’s last Tea on the Terrace at the Rollin Art Centre on Thursday, Aug. 24. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Rollin Art Centre’s last Tea on the Terrace is Thursday, Aug. 24 from 1-3 p.m. The featured entertainer is Paul Kurucz, who always closes out the summer with his wonderful tunes and infectious style. Kurucz will entertain with many old favorites, and some new ones, but be prepared to sing along. This entertaining singer is always a crowd pleaser. Join us for strawberry shortcake. Tickets are $12. Call today to reserve your tickets. Seating is limited.

ROLLIN SUMMER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed for our annual summer maintenance from Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

LAST WEEK FOR ART EXHIBIT

There are only a few more days left to stop by the Rollin gallery to look back over 10 years with the Alberni Valley News. This exhibit titled, “10 Years of the Alberni Valley News … A Photographic Retrospective” takes you on a great trip down memory lane. Showcasing award-winning photographs, day-to-day people and many events that have taken place in the Valley. This exhibit is unique, as it covers the last 10 years in photographs and is only on until Aug. 25. Stop by, as you may find yourself captured in any of these photographs.

LAST SUMMER CHILDREN’S ART CAMP

A long, long time ago in a galaxy not so far away, extra-terrestrial life existed. Explore undiscovered regions of unknown galaxies and interact with alien inhabitants. Join us for our last summer children’s art camp where you will create your own solar system and create alien life forms. Our summer art programs are catered to children aged seven-12 years old. Register today at the Rollin Art Centre. Weekly camp $50.

DEDICATED GARDENERS WANTED

The Rollin Art Centre is looking for a few dedicated gardeners who would be interested in creating a garden committee for the gallery’s community gardens. We are in desperate need of help with weekly, monthly or season work. No meetings necessary, just a love of gardening and a willingness to follow a basic gardening plan. If you are interested or know someone who is, please contact us at the Rollin Art Centre for more information; 250.724.3412.

GIANT GARAGE SALE

The Community Arts Council will be holding a giant Garage sale fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have any items you would like to donate to us, please drop them off, priced to sell, between Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Friday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thank you for your support.

AV MUSEUM FALL FILM FESTIVAL

The Alberni Valley Museum Film Fest has a stellar line up of three films to be screened at the Landmark Cinemas Paramount Theatre on select Sundays at 5 p.m. The new series includes: Sept. 17 – Tanna, Oct. 29 – Their Finest and Nov. 26 – Tulip Fever. A series pass is $27 and single films are $10 per person. Passes and tickets available in advance at the Alberni Valley Museum. Single film tickets will be at the door on show nights. For Information contact the museum at 720-2863.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, Aug. 17- Bridget Panych w/Emily Harrisson – classic covers: rock, jazz and folk, original folk music.w

Thursday, Aug 24- Rio Samaya Band – Spanish, Latin, world and original music.

Wednesday, Aug. 30- Open Mic – Own the Stage & Rock the Stage – featured guests: Joal and Lauren Kamps.

Thursday, Aug. 31- Open Mic – AV Words on Fire ! – featured guest: Charlie Jaenta.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412.