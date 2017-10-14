Meet the potters behind Form, Function and Fantasy

A funky clay house by Dorothy Nicholson is part of Form, Function and Fantasy, a new exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre running until Nov. 3, 2017. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Elspeth Watson and Dorothy Nicholson are a pair of Port Alberni artists well known for their artwork. They have teamed up for the latest exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre: Form, Function and Fantasy.

Watson has been creating with pottery for more than 50 years in her home studio. Her specialty is creating mostly functional pottery using a technique called “sgraffito”, or “scratching through” in Italian. She uses layers of coloured slip on stoneware, scratching or carving a free-form design through the layers to reveal the colours underneath.

Nicholson is known for her work in a variety of media, and said she turned to pottery eight or nine years ago. Part of the exhibit includes her hand pieced whimsical clay houses that reveal intricate details the more you look at them.

The public can meet both artists and ask them about their work today at the Rollin Art Centre (Saturday, Oct. 14) from 1–3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Form, Function and Fantasy will run until Nov. 3 at the gallery.

The Rollin Art Centre is located at 3061 Eighth Ave. at the corner with Argyle Street. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please call 250-724-3412.

