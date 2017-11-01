SUBMITTED PHOTO The Milk Crate Bandits will be joining Char’s Landing on Friday, Nov. 3.

Milk Crate Bandits bring New Orleans jazz to the Island

Double-EP tour comes to Port Alberni on Friday, Nov. 3

The Milk Crate Bandits will be bringing their misdemeanors to Port Alberni on Friday, Nov. 3 during a concert at Char’s Landing.

The Vancouver-based group is hitting the road for a double-EP tour that draws together a motley crew of international swing stars, jazz legends and circus performers, uniting to bring the sounds of New Orleans to western Canada.

”Milk Crate Bandits,” explained banjoist Jack Ray, is kind of literal.

“It’s a thing I started with my friend Chris [O’Dea] in Sydney,” Ray explained.

The two started their musical career busking on the side of the street, and found they needed somewhere to sit.

“We’d just nick a few milk crates,” he laughed.

O’Dea is another member of the Bandits, making his first trip to Canada after a six-month run with the Australian circus-and-jazz show Scotch and Soda. The whole lineup is quite diverse, also featuring Courtenay, B.C. born-and-raised bass player Jen Hodge and Canadian trombone player Brad Shigeta, who received much of his musical education in New York. Ray describes them all as musical colleagues and mentors in some way.

“It’s an exciting mix of people,” said Ray. “I’ve worked with them all in different combinations.”

The Bandits, he said, bring various generations and perspectives into the mix.

This is, however, the first time they will all be touring together.

“That’s the joy of jazz,” said Ray. “There’s a lot of improvising.”

The Milk Crate Bandits describe their sound as “music born on the streets.” Part of this comes from their background as street buskers, but it’s also in reference to their first two EPs, The Neighbourhood and The View From Out Here, which were recorded in New Orleans.

Ray said the New Orleans experience was a way for him to learn a bit more about the style of music he was performing.

“It was definitely a learning experience,” he said.

Although Ray is currently located in Vancouver, he has only spent a brief amount of time on the Island. The Bandits’ tour will kick off in Courtenay, and Port Alberni will be their second stop.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the Island quite a bit,” said Ray.

The tour will see a variety of concert shows, dances and hosted jam sessions in fun and energetic settings.

The concert at Char’s starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $15, and tickets on the show date are $20. Tickets are available now at Char’s Landing or at milkcratebandits.com.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
ARTS AROUND: Celtic Chaos fundraiser takes place this weekend

Just Posted

Update: Rollover closures continue on Hwy. 4 at Cameron Lake

Cleanup of semi truck accident will involve intermittent traffic stoppage Wednesday

‘Had he not done that, both could be dead’

Alberni man recognized for helping support worker in medical distress

The City of Port Alberni celebrates 50 years

Twin cities officially amalgamated on Oct. 28, 1967

Property crime, shoplifting on the rise in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP need the “eyes and ears” of the community, says officer in charge

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

VIDEO: McLean Mill hosts hauntingly good weekend with Jeepers Creepers

Haunted houses, zombies, science experiments and more

1930s Stanley Cup championship ring recovered during arrest in Nanaimo

Three men arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins in hospital area

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Teen arrested for assaulting officer during fight between two girls in Nanaimo

Incident happened Monday, Oct. 30, on Norwell Drive

Most Read