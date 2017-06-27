New Groovement to play Rainbow Room

The New Groovement will play the Rainbow Room on July 1 for Canada’s 150th birthday. FACEBOOK PHOTO

Celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday Party at The Rainbow Room with The New Groovement.

The New Groovement is a Vancouver Island funk band that blends elements of R&B, soul and hip hop. They are nominated for Urban Artist of the Year at the Western Canada Music Awards and won Album of the Year at the Vancouver Island Music Awards.

The first 40 tickets purchased will be $10, the second 40 will be $15 and the remainder will be $20 until sold out at 130. Tickets available at Rainbow Lanes or call 250-730-1967.