Image of White Rock pier from “Likey” video by the South Korean pop group Twice.

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Several Metro Vancouver-area sites, including White Rock pier and streets and alleys in downtown Vancouver, are featured in a hit new video by a Korean pop group called Twice.

The video for their “Likey” song was shot at several locations in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

In one scene, a member of the all-girl group is shown holding a sparkler on the White Rock pier as a train rushes by.

Just one day after the video was posted Monday to Youtube by JYP Entertainment, “Likey” had been viewed more than 13 million times.

According to a post on Wikipedia, Twice is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2015 reality show “Sixteen.” The group is composed of nine members, named Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Previous story
Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni seeks warranty extension for track

Repairs done—again—to Bob Dailey Stadium track surface

BC Liberal leadership candidate stresses community in first Island stops

Dianne Watts’ tour continues in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 29

Port Alberni collision sends motorcyclist to hospital

Man injured in collision with pickup truck on Beaver Creek Road

Arson suspected in Glenwood Centre fire

Blaze interrupts PAACL Community Living Month fun fair

Liberal leadership candidate visits Port Alberni

Dianne Watts makes stop in Alberni Valley on Saturday during Island tour

VIDEO: McLean Mill hosts hauntingly good weekend with Jeepers Creepers

Haunted houses, zombies, science experiments and more

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

Most Read

  • New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

    Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver