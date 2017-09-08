Ontario folk trio play Char’s

Old Man Grant will play the Port Alberni venue on Tuesday, Sept. 12

The Ontario folk and blues trio Old Man Grant headed out on their cross-Canada tour this August. The tour takes them through the prairies and British Columbia in August and September, and through Ontario and the Maritimes this October.

Their tour will take them to Char’s Landing on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

A multi-instrumental trio blending blues, bluegrass, vaudeville and Americana folk, Old Man Grant is a northern take on a southern sound. The group released their eponymous EP in May of 2016 and haven’t stopped moving ever since.

Aside from their favourite living rooms and dive bars, Old Man Grant has been bringing their rhythmic, expressive playing and soaring three-part harmonies to notable stages across Eastern Canada: Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern and Dakota Tavern; Wakefield’s Blacksheep Inn; Ottawa’s CityFolk, Marvest, Bluesfest, Megaphono, and Black N’ Bluegrass festivals; official showcases at the Folk Music Ontario and Canadian Music Week conferences; Pelee Island’s Island Unplugged festival; as well as an upcoming NAC Presents showcase this fall.

Can’t Call it Love, as well as the band’s eponymous release are available for purchase on Bandcamp, and for streaming on Spotify.

Tickets to Tuesday’s show are $10 on sale now at Char’s Landing. Concert begins at 7 p.m.