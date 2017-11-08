Places, People and Things at the Rollin Art Centre

SUBMITTED PHOTO A painting by Rod Corraini as part of his “Places, People, Things” exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre.

The last art exhibit for 2017 features artist Rod Corraini

The last art exhibit for 2017 is titled, “Places, People, Things,” featuring artist, Rod Corraini.

This exhibit features a collection of his style with an assortment of inspirations, using a technique of resist paintings with wax along with oils. This unique and very graphic in style exhibit runs until Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Join us in the gallery, Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and opportunity to meet Rod.

MCLEANS CHRISTMAS MARKET

Calling all artisans and crafters for the upcoming Christmas at the Mill, Nov. 24-26.

If you are interested in renting a table, please contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412. Only a few tables are left for the annual McLean’s Christmas Market at the Mill. Tables are $80 for the weekend.

It is a Valley tradition you won’t want to miss, complete with train rides from town, delicious treats from Steam Pot Café, courtyard decorations, and woodland Santa photos. Call today to reserve your table.

CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY

The Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association’s Christmas in the Valley – 44th Annual Christmas Craft and Arts Fair takes place Friday, Nov. 10 (2-8 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 11 (12-6 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 12 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at the Athletic Hall.

Admission is free and wheelchair accessible. Non-perishable donations for the Ty Watson House, SPCA and the Bread of Life will be collected.

MAGIC COTTAGE CRAFT & GIFT SALE

Handcrafts and treasures for Christmas, including handmade chocolates, sweets, savory treats, jewelry, vintage collectables, artwork, fabric crafts, paper crafts, holiday décor and lots more.

The magic cottage is located at 3945 4th Ave. The gift sale takes place on Friday, Nov 17 & 24 (6-9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 & 25 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19 & 26 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

TIMBRE! CHOIR

“Now The Bells Ring” is the first concert of Timbre! Choir’s 45th Season, which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 pm at ADSS Theatre.

Please join musical director Rosemary Lindsay and accompanist Danielle Marcinek for a wonderful afternoon of beautiful Christmas music which will put even the Grinch in the Christmas spirit.

The concert will be a Christmas musical journey through the ages. Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre (cash only), Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Tickets are $20 for seniors and adults and $5 for Students (under 18) and children.

Please come early and enjoy the AV Community Band in the lobby prior to the concert.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Nov 9, 7-9 p.m. Yukon’s Kim Beggs – Folks Roots Country Americana Singer Songwriter

Saturday, Nov 11, 8 p.m. to late Rock n Roll Dance Party with The John Pippus Band – aka Lily’s Birthday Bash

Sunday, Nov 12, 7-9 p.m. Double Bill – Port Alberni’s Own Chase Spencer + Vancouver’s John Pippus – Folk/Roots and Blues

Monday, Nov 13, 7-9 p.m. Presentation: Dr. Thierry Vrain presents “Glyphosate,” a bane on the food landscape.

Thursday, Nov 16 “Rock the Landing” is NEW at Char’s Landing. It’s on the third Thursday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m.

Amateur solo artists, duets or trios will play acoustic or electric 15 minute “mini-sets” of pop and rock. New musicians are welcome to take the stage! Admission is $10.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.