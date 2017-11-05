Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Red Green actor Steve Smith says he is changing the way he is promoting his most recent book The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide to Canadian Inventions, after previous books didn’t do as well as he hoped.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Milk Crate Bandits bring New Orleans jazz to the Island

Just Posted

Maquinna wrestlers take home elementary school trophy

Event at Alberni high school wraps up elementary program

Slash burning has its place, says Coastal Fire Centre

Forests need fire to regenerate, clean up forest understory

Work begins on Alberni spill response base

Base will include waterfront moorage, land-based building

More snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

It’s time to break out the snow gear and ensure your vehicle has winter tires or chains

Hundreds tour ancient Huu-ay-aht village for pilot project

People came from around the world to check out Kiixin Village near Bamfield

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh wants drugs decriminalized

The new leader of the federal NDP says his party would decriminalize all drugs, not just marijuana. Jagmeet Singh addressed delegates at the BC New Democrat convention in Victoria on Saturday.

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

VIDEO: Boat burns at shipyard in Nanaimo

A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Saturday, Nov. 4

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

UPDATE: Girl, 8, dies after falling from Burnaby apartment building

Mounties have yet to determined what caused the child to fall

‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault

Most Read

  • Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

    New book expected to be released October 2018