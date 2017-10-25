Sue Decker will join Char’s Landing this Friday. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Roots and blues slide guitar at Char’s Landing

Victoria-based singer-songwriter Sue Decker will perform in Port Alberni

Join Char’s Landing this Friday, Oct. 27 for a unique performance from Victoria-based singer-songwriter Sue Decker.

Decker’s soulful voice and slide guitar hold the audience gently while travelling through territory that is beautiful and expansive, sometimes dark, and always life-giving. Her songs embody the spirit of early blues, folk, bluegrass and country music.

She’s come a long way since learning her first chords on a rented guitar at the Northern Bluegrass Circle jam in Edmonton. Thus began Decker’s relentless pursuit of music. Or has the music been pursuing her?

She had the chance to play dobro for the first time at a late-night festival jam, discovering a deep affinity for singing the blues. After enjoying the company of cherished musician friends on stages around Edmonton for a few years, Decker answered her muse’s call to create a solo show.

The west coast came calling as well, and Decker now makes music from her home in Victoria, BC.

Her music can be described as acoustic roots and blues with slide guitar, with a mix of originals and covers.

Decker will join Char’s this Friday from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the showdate. They are available now at Char’s Landing.

