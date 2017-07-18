Soulful singer Sarah Beatty plays Char’s

Singer/songwriter Sarah Beatty will take the stage at Char’s Landing on Saturday, July 22. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Quirky and captivating, songwriter and scientist Sarah Beatty sounds a bit like Dusty Springfield coming off a science bender.

With a sharp voice and dangerous as a diamond-backed sidewinder (Raw Ramp), Beatty’s a curious observer and constant inquirer.

Her new album, Bandit Queen, released in February peaked at No. 1 on Canada’s Roots charts, has become a staple in top 30 charts across the country and keeps on being recognized by bloggers and industry insiders as one of those albums that people need to hear. Far beyond the mainstream, it has landed on international playlists all the way from Nashville to the Netherlands and as an enchanting live performer, she’s known for lighting up stages with warmth, wit, and messages that make people think.

She’s joined by guitar virtuoso Peter Horvat from Vienna, AT.

Beatty will be in Port Alberni on Saturday, July 22 for a concert at Char’s Landing from 8- 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more on Beatty, visit www.sarahbeatty.ca