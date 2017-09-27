Tables available for McLean’s Christmas Market

Tables are now available to rent for the upcoming Christmas at the Mill, Nov. 24-26. If you are interested in renting a table, please contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412.

Tables are $80 for the weekend. Train will be running Friday evening and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A Valley tradition that you won’t want to miss out on. Call today to reserve your table. Only 15 spots available.

ROLLIN ART EXHIBIT

West Coast Wonders is the title of our current art exhibit featuring the Wednesday Painters. From landscapes in watercolours to metal art and silk infusion, this beautiful exhibit showcases just some of the artists who belong to this talented group. This exhibit is currently on at the Rollin Art Centre until Oct. 6. Stop by and check out their amazing work.

CELTIC CHAOS

The Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Capitol Theatre beginning at 7 p.m.

Celtic Chaos band members are fun-loving folks that play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass.

Add to that, heartwarming vocals, stories, and poems and you have an original, contemporary take on traditional entertainment from the lands of the Celts and beyond. Tickets are $25 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.

JOHN MCDERMOTT

A delectable evening of story and song, delivered with charm and grace by the consummate craftsman himself, John McDermott.

McDermott is an international recording star and household name with a stellar musical career – platinum, double-platinum, triple-platinum albums and multiple Juno nominations – in concert.

Whether he is sharing the stage with a topnotch group of musical friends or touring the world as part of the famed Three Irish Tenors, McDermott continues to enchant audiences with his beautiful voice and sensitive renditions. This tour features songs from his latest release, Raised on Songs and Stories, and a variety of favourites from his vast recording catalogue.

Tickets are $47.50 and available at the Rollin Art Centre

CLASSICAL CONSERTs

Subscriptions are still available for the 2017-2018 seasons of the Classical Concert Series.

The first concert, A Touch of Brass (brass quintet), begins on Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. The second concert, Vancouver Chamber Choir (20-member choir), is on March 10 at 7 p.m. and finally, Jacob Cordover (classical guitar), on May 19 at 7 p.m.

All concerts will be at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church at 4283 Glenside Road. Subscriptions are $105 for all three concerts and are available from Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre and committee members. For more information, go to the concert website, www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca or phone Michael Kozlow at 778-421-5104 or David Cox at 250-723-8362.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Wednesday, Sept. 27- 6:30-10 p.m.- Open Mic – Own the Stage & Rock the Stage – amateur musician

Thursday, Sept. 28- Open Mic – AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken word featured guest: Winter Darbey

Friday, Sept. 29t- 8-10 p.m.- Concert – Don Alder – progressive acoustic jazz/fingerstyle guitar

Friday, Oct. 6- 8-10 p.m.- Concert – Early Spirit w/Gabriel Dubreuil on violin – Celtic-swing

DRAW GALLERY

Teen Night welcomes all young artists every Monday from 6- 8 p.m. ‘Open Studio’ takes place every Monday and Wednesday from 6 -8 p.m. Fall in Love with Art group exhibit on now until Nov 24.

Call Astrid at 724-2056.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.