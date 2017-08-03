Uncle nephew duo bring folk music to Char’s Friday, Aug. 4

Lowell Friesen Music and Jupiter Davis (aka Lancen Harms) team up to bring a tasty combination of familial harmonies, folken-word and acoustic awesomeness to Char’s Landing on Friday, August 4 from 8- 10 p.m.

The uncle and nephew duo combine a love of whimsy and folklore in their original compositions, held together with arrangements featuring lyrical acoustic riffs and lonely banjo refrains. Mystery, poetic celebration and heartbreaking cathartic release is at the heart of their writing and the joy and playfulness of the musical (70) medium at the core of their performance.

With influences spanning from classic country to modern folk, hip hop to indie soul, the highlights always fall on the instinctual and natural harmonies the two bring to each other’s music.

Having fun is obviously what they do best, and live shows are punctuated with tell all family stories and good-natured self-deprecation. Laughter and connection is always at the heart of every show.

Tickets are $10 on sale at Char’s Landing or call 778-421-2427.