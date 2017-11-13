VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

Amazon says it has bought the rights to a “Lord of the Rings” prequel series.

The new multi-season series is Amazon’s attempt to find its own mega-show like “Game of Thrones, said Sharon Tal Yguado, the head of scripted series at Amazon Studios.

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Yguado.

It will feature stories based on author J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings, as well as a potential spin-off series.

Previous story
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs pick up one point against Island rivals

Alberni Valley team prepares for extended roadtrip

Free ferry fare for first responders attending Abbotsford officer’s funeral

BC Ferries adding additional sailings day of ceremony

The Story of Black Jack Vowel

Alberni Valley writer pens the experience of her grandfather

Portal Players win Best Play at One Acts Festival

Alberni theatre company took home three awards at Qualicum Beach Festival

Women’s changing role in war

The presence of women in the Canadian military goes back over a century

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

VIDEO: Camera records brazen daylight theft of parcel

Langley family releases surveillance footage to alert others

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Hundreds attend community memorial in Fernie

The City of Fernie hosted the community memorial to honour Hornquist, Smith and Podloski

VIDEO: Multiple ferries cancelled as winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Gusts are expected to reach 100 km/hr in some areas

UPDATE: Wind, snow and rain on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Fraser Valley could see winds up to 80 km/hr

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

    Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones