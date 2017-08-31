Wednesday Painters featured at Rollin exhibit

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features the Wednesday Painters. This group of talented artists will be showcasing their collection titled, “West Coast Wonders.” Join us in the gallery for refreshments Saturday, Sept. 16 for a chance to meet the artists.

ROLLIN ART CENTRE ANNUAL CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed for annual summer maintenance, reopening Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

GIANT GARAGE SALE

The Community Arts Council will be holding a giant garage sale fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have any items you would like to donate to us, please drop them off, priced to sell, between Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Friday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CELTIC CHAOS FUNDRAISER

The Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Capitol Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Celtic Chaos band members are fun-loving folks that play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass. Add to that, heartwarming vocals, stories, and poems and you have an original, contemporary take on traditional entertainment from the lands of the Celts and beyond. Tickets are $25 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.

LOUISIANA HAYRIDE

The Louisiana Hayride show takes place Sept. 17 at ADSS that is now in its eighth year of touring. See the legends come to life before your eyes. Songs by Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Hank Snow, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Price, Faron Young and many more. Tickets are $45 and available only at Rollin Art Centre.

JOHN MCDERMOTT CONCERT

Raised on Songs & Stories concert Oct. 13 at the ADSS auditorium. Tickets available at Rollin.

WALKING TOUR OF PORT ALBERNI

The Alberni Valley Museum is excited to present an Alberni Valley walking tour on your phone or computer. Download your free walking tour of Northport, Southport Harbour and Southport residential and all landmarks in between. Go to portalberni.ca and search “Walking Tours” where your walking tour begins. You can also pick up a print version at the museum.

FALL FILM SERIES

The Alberni Valley Museum Film Fest has a stellar lineup of three films to be screened at the Landmark Cinemas Paramount Theatre on select Sundays at 5 p.m. The new series includes: Sept. 17 – Tanna, Oct. 29 – Their Finest and on Nov. 26 – Tulip Fever. Tickets go on sale at the museum. Series pass: $27, single film – $10 per person. Passes and tickets available in advance at the Alberni Valley Museum and single film tickets will be at the door on show nights. For Information Contact the museum at 720-2863.

TIMBRE! CHOIR – NEW MEMBERS WANTED

Timbre! Choir of Port Alberni is actively seeking new members to join for their 45th season. If you are interested, or just a little bit curious, please contact Pat Venn at pvenn@shaw.ca or 250-723-2380 for more detailed information. Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church and the first rehearsal of the season is Tuesday, Sept. 5. All voices welcome, but male voices particularly welcome.

BARKLEY SOUNDS CHOIR LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS

If you like to sing or even think, maybe we’re for you, come check us out (and men don’t be shy). Practices take place every Wednesday at 6:45 –9 p.m. at the United Church on Church Street. For information call Sylvia at 250-723-7185.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, Aug. 31- Open mic – AV Words on Fire ! with featured guest: Charlie Jaenta

Friday, Sept. 1- Dance – El Grupo Cubano, Brisas del Palmar, direct from Santiago de Cuba

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Brad Prevedoros – Guitar instrumentals – World, Contemporary, Jazz and Classical

Tuesday, Sept. 5- Folk Road Show – Big Harmony Folk Rock

Thursday, Sept. 7- Solo John Pippus w/Sarah Oz opening – Folk/Roots and Blues