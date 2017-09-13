West Coast Wonders at Rollin Art Centre

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features the Wednesday Painters

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features the Wednesday Painters. This group of talented artists will be showcasing their collection titled, “West Coast Wonders.” Join us in the gallery for refreshments Saturday, Sept. 16 for a chance to meet the artists.

GIANT GARAGE SALE

This Saturday, the Community Arts Council will be holding a giant garage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you have any items you would like to donate to us, please drop them off, priced to sell, until Friday, Sept. 15 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

LOUISIANA HAYRIDE SHOW

The Louisiana Hayride show takes place Sept. 17 at ADSS that is now in its eighth year of touring. See the legends come to life before your eyes. Songs by Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Hank Snow, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Price, Faron Young and many more. Tickets are $45 and available only at Rollin Art Centre.

JOHN MCDERMOTT CONCERT

John McDermott’s Raised on Songs &Stories concert Oct. 13 at the ADSS auditorium.

Tickets available at Rollin.

CELTIC CHAOS CONCERT

The Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Capitol Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Celtic Chaos band members are fun-loving folks that play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass.

Add to that, heartwarming vocals, stories, and poems and you have an original, contemporary take on traditional entertainment from the lands of the Celts and beyond. Tickets are $25 and available at the Rollin Art Centre.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, Sept. 14- 7-9 p.m.- Dance – Compassion Gorilla – Worldbeat/Latin/folkloric

Friday, Sept. 15- 8-10 p.m.- Zonnis – Cabaret folk duo

Saturday, Sept. 16- 5:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.- Potluck &music – Lou Earl hosted by Dave and Gail Morton.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator with the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.