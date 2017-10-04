Pottery artists featured at Rollin’s next exhibit

Artists Elspeth Watson and Dorothy Nicholson will be featured at the Rollin Art Centre beginning Oct. 12. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Form, Function and Fantasy, is the title of Rollin’s next art exhibit, featuring local potter/artists, Elspeth Watson and Dorothy Nicholson. This exhibit begins Thursday, Oct. 12 and runs until Nov. 3. Join us Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m. in the gallery for refreshments and opportunity to meet the artists.

ROLLIN GARDEN CLEAN-UP

The Rollin Art Centre will be having a fall garden cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us in the garden where we will be concentrating on the fence-line garden bed on Argyle Street and the long-raised garden bed in the children garden. Please bring a long a friend or two and your favorite garden tools. Raking and weeding will be our priorities. Rain or shine.

LA BRUSHETTA BISTRO

Join us Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. to listen to the sounds of Silver Strings Violin. No cover charge, so feel free to stop in to enjoy the music. See our Facebook page for more info.

CELTIC CHAOS

The Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Capitol Theatre beginning at 7 p.m.

Celtic Chaos band members play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass.

Add to that, heartwarming vocals, stories, and poems and you have an original, contemporary take on traditional entertainment. Tickets are $25 at the Rollin Art Centre.

JOHN MCDERMOTT

A delectable evening of story and song, delivered with charm and grace by the consummate craftsman himself, John McDermott.

McDermott is an international recording star and household name with a stellar musical career – platinum, double-platinum, triple-platinum albums and multiple Juno nominations – in concert.

Whether he is sharing the stage with a topnotch group of musical friends or touring the world as part of the famed Three Irish Tenors, McDermott continues to enchant audiences with his sensitive renditions. This tour features songs from his latest release, Raised on Songs and Stories, and a variety of favourites from his vast recording catalogue.

Tickets are $47.50 and available at the Rollin Art Centre

CHRISTMAS MARKET

Tables are now available to rent for the upcoming Christmas at the Mill, Nov. 24-26. If you are interested in renting a table, please contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412.

Tables are $80 for the weekend. Train will be running Friday evening and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Call today to reserve your table. Only 15 spots available.

FINE ART SHOW

Nanaimo will be having their annual Fine Arts show on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5 at the VI Conference Centre.

ALBERNI CLASSICAL CONSERT SERIES

Subscriptions are still available for the 2017-2018 seasons of the Classical Concert Series.

The first concert, A Touch of Brass (brass quintet), begins on Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. The second concert, Vancouver Chamber Choir (20-member choir), is on March 10 at 7 p.m. and finally, Jacob Cordover (classical guitar), on May 19 at 7 p.m.

All concerts will be at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church at 4283 Glenside Road. Subscriptions are $105 for all three concerts and are available from Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre and committee members. For more information, go to the concert website, www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca or phone Michael Kozlow at 778-421-5104 or David Cox at 250-723-8362.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Friday, Oct. 6- 8-10 p.m.- Early Spirit w/Gabriel Dubreuil on violin – Celtic-swing and New-trad

Sunday, Oct. 8- 2:30-4 p.m.- Mike Allen Quartet with Miles Black: Celebrating Sonny Greenwich

DRAW GALLERY

Teen Night welcomes all young artists every Monday from 6- 8 p.m. ‘Open Studio’ takes place every Monday and Wednesday from 6 -8 p.m. Fall in Love with Art group exhibit on now until Nov 24. Call Astrid at 724-2056.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.