LETTER: Tolerance wins versus criticism

To the Editor,

Re: City councillors were wrong to crowdsource, AVNews, June 29/17

Kudos to city councillors, appropriately exercising their rights as private citizens to initiate a GoFundMe campaign to pay for Port Alberni’s rainbow crosswalk. It certainly demonstrated overwhelming public support to a previously reluctant city council whom, I’m proud to see, have come out in support: voting for a rainbow crosswalk and to fly the rainbow flag in support of Pride celebrations.

The only “hornet’s nest” that’s being stirred up is by ill-tempered people who grandmother said are “more to be pitied for they live such pinched existences”.

Unfortunately, they run contrary to the agenda of love, tolerance, and acceptance embraced by the LGBTQ community and their broad-minded supporters—including the majority of city-council members.

Love will win out in Port Alberni.

Happy Pride.

Liz Stonard,

Port Alberni