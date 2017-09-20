Letter: Waterfront potential comes to fruition

To the Editor,

Several years ago, while having the honour to serve as the mayor of Port Alberni, I had the opportunity of holding discussions with the Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) on various topics.

One topic was about developing public access to the waterfront at various locations, one of them being alongside and around the current Somass Mill site in the centre of our community. As you may recall, one focus of my tenure was on opening up public access to, and creating awareness of, our tremendous waterfront potential in Port Alberni.

It was gratifying to see some of that work come to fruition last weekend with our Salmon Festival at its new venue of Tyee Landing, as a direct result of these discussions with PAPA many years ago.

It goes without saying that many people deserve credit for such ventures. Thank you to all of the individuals and organizations who made this event continue to be the success it is.

John Douglas

Port Alberni