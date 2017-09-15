Davies Versus The Pro (Hole #9)

Mirror reporter Mike Davies – for some reason – decided it was a good idea to challenge a golf pro to a round of golf.
Can he win a second hole now that he’s got some momentum? Watch and find out…
Wherein Mike (almost) finds a Green-In-Regulation!
Mirror reporter Mike Davies – for some reason – decided it was a good idea to challenge a golf pro to a round of golf.
Can he win a second hole now that he’s got some momentum? Watch and find out…
Stories and recommendations will be added to National Inquiry into MMIWG
Nation was not successful in obtaining funds for Clutesi Haven Marina project: Tatoosh
Fire chief calls Nanaimo judge’s ruling a landmark decision