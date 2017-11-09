REMEMBRANCE DAY: Charles Bannell, a poet and soldier

Prepared by Taya Pohar

Charles Samuel Bannell was a soldier who served in World War I from November 1916 to October 30th 1917. Bannell was born on the 10th of October, 1883 in Liverpool, England. He left England at the age of sixteen, leaving him with limited education. He arrived in Port Alberni that same year. Eventually he pursued the professions of cook and baker, and he believed in the Church of England. Bannell wrote poetry, and many of his poems were published in the Alberni newspapers. Charles’s brother collected his poetry after his death and it was eventually put together as a book and published.

The Port Alberni Archives has a copy of this book in their collection.

Poetry was a talent that came very naturally to Charles, he would paint the most beautiful pieces of poetry with his words that flowed effortlessly.

Charles Bannell enlisted in the Canadian Expeditionary Force in Vancouver on November 24, 1916. He was a member of the Seaforth Highlanders and assigned to the 231st Overseas Battalion. He arrived in England on April 22nd, 1917. He made a short visit to his home and family, and on May 23rd, he was dispatched to France. Bannell encountered many dangerous and hard situations and places during his service, however he pushed through it and fought to the end.

Charles Bannell passed away on October 30th, 1917 while fighting on Passchendaele Ridge. Charles Bannell was one of many courageous and brave men, and our country is forever grateful for their service and sacrifices.