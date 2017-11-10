Clifford Gilfillian during the war. SUBMITTED PHOTO

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Clifford Gilfillan settles in the Valley after the War

Jade Johnson’s panel on Alberni Valley soldier Clifford Gilfillan

  • Nov. 10, 2017 6:00 a.m.
  • Life

Prepared by Jade Johnson

Gilfillan by Elena Rardon on Scribd

As a young man of 30, Clifford Gilfillan enlisted in the Canadian Expeditionary Force September 3rd, 1915. For the next year he would train with many other Canadians like him, young and the old. April 1st, 1916 he and his unit would embark for England. On the 14th of the same month he and the 67th Pioneer Battalion would land in Havre France.

He would stay in France until February 22nd, 1919. The 67th personnel would be absorbed by the 4th and the 124th divi- sions. Gilfillan would find him- self among the ranks of the 124th. A number of the 67th was absorbed by the already entrenched regiments. He would see action in a number of different battles including Vimy Ridge and the battle of the Somme. His regiment was awarded with the following battle honours; Somme 1916, Ancre Heights, Ancre 1916, Arras 1917, Vimy 1917, Arluex, France and Flanders 1916-17, and The Great War medal 1916-17.

Clifford embarked for Canada May 14, 1919 and arrived in Halifax on the 24th of May, he was officially discharged in Victoria on May 31, 1919. He made his way to the Alberni Valley and by 1922 was working for Alberni Pacific Lumber Company out of Camp 3.

