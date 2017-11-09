REMEMBRANCE DAY: Family man George Bird Jr.

Prepared by Mac Robinson

George Bird Jr. was born on April 22, 1891 to parents George and Florence Bird in Port Angles, Washington. In 1892 the family moved to the Alberni Valley where his father worked in the construction and operation of the British Columbia Paper manufacturing company, before operating his own sawmill business. This mill was located near the site of the paper mill and in 1899 the operation was moved to the foot of Argyle Street.

There were two boys and four girls in the Bird Family. The children attended the first school held in the basement of the Watson home on Argyle St. George Jr. enjoyed and active life was a member of the swim club, played soccer and he enjoyed hiking, fishing and hunting. Once he finished school he worked at his father’s mill and then became the junior clerk of the new Royal Bank of Canada which opened in Alberni in 1907. In 1909 George Jr. transferred to the Vancouver office and remained there until he enlisted for the war.

George Bird Jr. enlisted in Vancouver on November 25, 1915 at the age of 24. He was in the 62nd Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force and sailed to England from Halifax on April 22, 1916.

He was transferred to the 29th Battalion on May 25, 2016 and arrived in France the following day. He took part in the capture of Vimy Ridge and other significant battles of the war and died of wounds June 5, 1917. He is buried in Barlin Cemetery, France.