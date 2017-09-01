SALMON FEST: 2017 Entertainment lineup

Fireworks light up from a barge across from Centennial Pier and Tyee Landing near Harbour Quay for Canada Day 2017. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Wondering where the fireworks are happening this year?

Are you wondering who the headliners are for Port Alberni’s 46th annual Salmon Festival? Or where the fireworks are happening this year? Or when the biggest fish winners will be announced?

Here is the complete entertainment schedule for the weekend.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

6:00 – 6:45 Lauren Spencer-Smith

6:00 – 8:00 Sharkey Balloons

7:00 – 7:15 Opening Ceremonies

7:15 – 8:30 Diamond Dog

9:00 – 11:00 Manther

Quality Foods Fire Works 9:30 ish

(from Tyee Landing this year —the same place as the Canada Day fireworks. It gets breezy by the water, so wear a sweater or coat. )

SAT. SEPT. 2

1:00 – 3:00 Karaoke Contest

4:00 – 6:00 Sharkey Balloons

4:00 – 5:30 Cruze Control

6:00 – 7:00 Paul Black Band

7:15 – 8:15 David Gogo Band

8:30 – 9:15 Paul Black Band

9:30 – 10:30 David Gogo Band

SUN., SEPT. 3

12:00 – 2:00 Sharkey Balloons

12:00 – 3:00 Kids Corner with the Armada Cheerleaders

12:00 – 3:00 Bouncy Tents

1:00 – 1:30 Lana Roi

1:00 – 3:00 Karaoke Finals

4:00 – 5:30 Pacheena Band

6:00 – 8:00 Sharkey Balloons

6:00 – 7:30 The Rangers

8:00 – 10:30 Completely Creedence

MON., SEPT. 4

11:30 – 12:30 Dennis Olsen Trio

12:00 – 4:00 Bouncy Tents

1:00 – 3:00 Sharkey Balloons

1:00 – 2:00 Knackers Yard

2:00 – 3:00 Easy Street

3:00 – 4:00 Knackers Yard

4:00 – 5:00 Closing Ceremonies