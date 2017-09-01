SALMON FEST: 2017 Entertainment lineup

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
6:00 – 6:45 Lauren Spencer-Smith
6:00 – 8:00 Sharkey Balloons
7:00 – 7:15 Opening Ceremonies
7:15 – 8:30 Diamond Dog
9:00 – 11:00 Manther
Quality Foods Fire Works 9:30 ish
(from Tyee Landing this year)
SAT. SEPT. 2
1:00 – 3:00 Karaoke Contest
4:00 – 6:00 Sharkey Balloons
4:00 – 5:30 Cruze Control
6:00 – 7:00 Paul Black Band
7:15 – 8:15 David Gogo Band
8:30 – 9:15 Paul Black Band
9:30 – 10:30 David Gogo Band
SUN., SEPT. 3
12:00 – 2:00 Sharkey Balloons
12:00 – 3:00 Kids Corner with the Armada Cheerleaders
12:00 – 3:00 Bouncy Tents
1:00 – 1:30 Lana Roi
1:00 – 3:00 Karaoke Finals
4:00 – 5:30 Pacheena Band
6:00 – 8:00 Sharkey Balloons
6:00 – 7:30 The Rangers
8:00 – 10:30 Completely Creedence
MON., SEPT. 4
11:30 – 12:30 Dennis Olsen Trio
12:00 – 4:00 Bouncy Tents
1:00 – 3:00 Sharkey Balloons
1:00 – 2:00 Knackers Yard
2:00 – 3:00 Easy Street
3:00 – 4:00 Knackers Yard
4:00 – 5:00 Closing Ceremonies