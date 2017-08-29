VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield family celebrates 15 years

By Orlando Delano

Special to the News

It was a lovely sunny day on Monday, Aug. 26, 2002 when the doors of Abbeyfield Port Alberni opened to the community for the first time to welcome the arrival of the first residents.

The event marked the end of a long and hectic process led by Terry Whyte, founder of the society in our community and the one who successfully managed to rescue the old Hospital Extended Care Unit building from demolition thus making it available to the new seniors’ home. This was the beginning of a dream come true to many seniors in the Valley.

The building, which began housing 18 residents, became the largest Abbeyfield home in Canada.

During these 15 years, the same strong building at full capacity with 21 permanent residents, has experienced a number of physical changes, including a new and expanded dining room, refrigeration units, a larger lobby, more accessible garden areas and a new paint job. Other additions include furniture replacement or refurbished, as well as the acquisition of appliances and equipment. Also, several changes have been added to the basement area, known as AbbeyHall, with new carpets, paint, etc. Basically, the number of improvements can easily be counted in the hundreds.

Obviously, all these changes have always meant to focus on providing a betterment in the well being of the senior population, a mandate that has been the philosophical core of this seniors home concept.

Abbeyfield Port Alberni adheres the Canada Guiding Principles, which states: “Firstly, seniors often seek companionship and practical support in their daily living while remaining integrated in the larger community.Secondly, the seniors have an important role to play in the lives of their families, friends and community. Thirdly, that individuals can secure a happy life within the companionship of other seniors.”

Throughout the years, the Abbeyfield movement has strongly supported the involvement of families in the residents’ living conditions, as part of the milieu therapy approach. The doors of the home are always open to welcome families and friends, not only in an effort to continue uniting them with their loved ones but to encourage them to be part of their social life in the home.

One case is the case of Edith MacLean, a two-year resident of Abbeyfield and her daughter Sharon Simpson. Both mother and daughter spend meaningful time together taking part at various programs as well as enjoying each others company in the community.

MacLean, the second eldest of six children, was born in Prince Edward Island in 1925. At 17, she left home to study secretarial work in Charlottetown and then moved to Ottawa. In 1949 she married Leith MacLean in Prince Edward Island, where their five children were born. In 1963 the family moved to Port Alberni.

“We had a lovely home and we were happy there. My dad worked as a millwright at the pulp mill and later my mom worked in the hospital,” Simpson remembers.

Simpson did her schooling in Port Alberni and later attended nursing school in Victoria, where she met her future husband.

Mother and daughter praise Abbeyfield for the environment it provides to its residents and their families.

“I love this place,” MacLean said. “I enjoy my room, the food, the staff and other fellow residents and, of course, the activities. It’s great.”

Simpson added that, “There are so many different events here that it is in reality very impressive. Furthermore, it’s so nice for me to be able to do things with mom in the community, from going out shopping to having dinner at a restaurant. Just the other day we had lunch together and joined some of my friends at Solda’s. We all had a great time.”

Jeanette Stacey, Abbeyfield manager of housekeeping and food services, who has worked in Abbeyfield since 2002, becoming the longest serving member of the staff, as well as a volunteer, said “In my 15 years as a staff member at Abbeyfield what has always been gratifying to me, is to see our residents living in a caring community each with a lovely room, good company, good meals and a varied selection of activities and entertainment.”