Walmart to host free health screening event in Puget Sound region

Puget Sound Walmart stores will be among 4,700 locations throughout the country to host Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The free health screening event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., provides local residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information like:

· Blood glucose

· Blood pressure

· Body mass index

· Low-cost immunizations

· And in select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings

This is the second Walmart Wellness Day for which the company has teamed up with the American Diabetes Association to provide support beyond event day, offering additional support to customers whose screening results indicate a risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association estimates nearly eight million people with diabetes are undiagnosed. Each Walmart customer who learns of potential risk will be offered the opportunity to receive followup information from the ADA. Tens of thousands of customers took advantage of this free service following the previous Walmart Wellness day event in June.

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than 1.4 million free screenings to people across the country, helping countless customers uncover existing health problems. For some, the screenings have been life-saving. Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day event, making it America’s largest single day health fair event.