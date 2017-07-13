Bluegrass band plays Teas on the Terrace

Bluegrass Fever, with Guy Langloisn on upright bass and vocals, Bob John, guitar and vocals, Jan Norton, fiddle and Barrie Hemmings on Banjo and vocals, will play at the Rollin Art Centre on Thursday, July 20 for Teas on the Terrace. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Rollin Art Centre’s next Tea on the Terrace is Thursday, July 20 from 1-3 p.m featuring Bluegrass Fever. The band has developed a solid reputation as one of the most crowd-pleasing bluegrass bands. Banjo player, Barrie Hemmings, was a member of the original Bluegrass Fever band in Ontario in the 1980s and re-formed the band on Vancouver Island a number of years ago. Join us for an afternoon of great music and strawberry shortcake. Tickets are $12. Call today to reserve your tickets. Seating is limited.

ART EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features watercolour painter, Helen Binns, titled, Inspired by Island Life, on until July 28. Binns is inspired by the beauty that surrounds her and this is very evident in her artwork. From crabs on the beach to orcas swimming in the ocean, Binns captures these magnificent creatures through soft watercolours.

CHILDREN’S ART CAMP

Summers, for children, should be filled with fun, laughter and creativity. Rollin’s summer art programs are catered to children aged seven-12 years old, and are just that. The July 18, 19 and 21 camps are themed Science Adventures. Become your own scientist at this week’s summer art program at the Rollin Art Centre. Register today for at the Rollin Art Centre. Weekly camps are $50

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

The Wednesday Painters group is excited to present, Lian Quan Zhen, who is an is an award-winning artist and teacher of watercolour and Chinese painting. Zhen will be teaching a three – day watercolour workshop on Aug. 16, 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Island College. The cost is $350. The workshop will include colour pouring and blending, mixing colour on paper, negative painting and painting using your imagination. For more info contact Elizabeth Yeun at elizabethyuen@yahoo.com.

DRAW GALLERY

The DRAW Gallery’s current art exhibit is a group show titled, Endless Summer, which runs until Aug. 25. Artist reception is this Friday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. Call 250-724-2056 for more info.

JANE AUSTEN FESTIVAL

The Jane Austen Festival takes place this weekend, July 15 and 16 and is a family-friendly event. Challenging once again the Guinness Book of World Records, the Centennial Belles need your help. Register today to put Port Alberni on the map and break the world record. Ticket and registration for all events are still available at the Rollin Art Centre.

PIANO CONCERT

The Comox Valley Youth Music Centre is celebrating 50 years of inspiring young performers on Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Arrowsmith Baptist Church will host a String Orchestra and piano concert, playing works from classical to contemporary. Admission is by donation. For more info call 250-338-7463.

DONATE “Q” POINTS TO ROLLIN

Looking to help out the Community Arts Council and the Rollin Art Centre? Donate your Quality Foods“Q” points to the Rollin Art Centre to help with special events, food platters etc.

Just let Quality Foods know you would like to donate your “Q” points to the Rollin Art Centre.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

Classical Concert Series subscriptions beginning Nov. 26 with A Touch of Brass Quintet are now available at the Rollin Art Centre and Echo Centre. Subscriptions/tickets are $105 for the series of three concerts. Nov. 26 will be A Touch of Brass Quintet, March 10 will be Vancouver Chamber Choir and May 19 will be Jacob Cordover (classical guitarist). New venue and only 200 subscriptions are available.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Friday, July 14 from 8-10 p.m.- Five on a String – Bluegrass/ Old Time / Country Gold

Saturday, July 15 from 3-4:30 p.m.- Readings and scenes from Jane Austen’s works Emma and Persuasion

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.