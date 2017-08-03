Crimson Sky perform next Rollin tea on terrace

Crimson Sky will play the Thursday, Aug. 10 Tea on the Terrace at the Rollin Art Centre from 1- 3 p.m. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Rollin Art Centre’s next Tea on the Terrace is Thursday, Aug. 10 from 1-3 p.m. with featured guest musicians, Crimson Sky. This trio includes, Barrie Hemmings, Jan Norton and Guy Langlois, who have a varied repertoire from Bluegrass tunes to Irish ballads, old civil war tunes to contemporary songs. They provide lively engaging entertainment. Join us for an afternoon of great music and strawberry shortcake. Tickets are $12. Call today to reserve your tickets. Seating is limited.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre takes a look back at the Alberni Valley with our current art exhibit, titled, 10 Years of the Alberni Valley News, A Photographic Retrospective. The exhibit is presented by Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn. This exhibit is unique as it covers the last 10 years in photographs. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Aug. 5 for refreshments and an opportunity to meet Susie. This exhibit runs until August 25.

CHILDREN’S ART CAMP

Join us under the waves on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 9 and 11 at the Rollin Art Centre for a wild sea adventure. Bring home part of the sea with your own aquarium and ocean scene. If you’re lucky you might even spot a mermaid’s tail. Our summer art programs are catered to children aged seven-12 years old. Register today at the Rollin Art Centre. Weekly camps are $50.

THREE DAY WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

Lian Quan Zhen, an artist and teacher of watercolour and Chinese painting will be teaching a three-day watercolour workshop on August 16, 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Island College. The cost is $350 and the workshop will include colour pouring and blending, mixing colour on paper, negative painting and painting using your imagination. For more information, contact Elizabeth Yeun; elizabethyuen@yahoo.com.

DRAW GALLERY

The DRAW Gallery’s current art exhibit is a group show titled Endless Summer and runs until Aug. 25.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

Classical Concert Series, beginning Nov. 26, subscriptions are available for $105 at the Rollin Art Centre and Echo Centre. Scheduled concerts are – Nov. 26-A Touch of Brass Quintet, March 10 – Vancouver Chamber Choir and May 19 – Jacob Cordover (classical guitarist). Only 200 subscriptions are available.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Friday, Aug. 4- Lowell Friesen and Jupiter Davis – Familial harmonies and folken-word

Thursday, Aug. 10- John Michael Lind

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.