History of Victoria saloons and Van Isle hotels discussed

Author Glen Mofford will be talking about Victoria’s saloons, historic murders and old hotels along the E&N Railway, at the Port Alberni library on Saturday, July 8.

Last year Mofford published his debut book, Aqua Vitae: A History of the Saloons and Hotel Bars of Victoria, 1851-1917, which tells true historic tales of Victoria’s drinking establishments prior to prohibition in B.C.

“I am going to talk about some of the gruesome murders that happened in the old saloons of Victoria,” Mofford said. “It’s a PowerPoint presentation so there will be slides and it’s all non-fiction.”

In addition to his first book, Mofford will chat about his latest project and potential second book titled, Along the Esquimalt and Nanaimo Railway: A History of the Hotels of Vancouver Island. The book is 10 chapters of significant historic hotels (most of them long gone) that once graced the E&N from Esquimalt District to Campbell River. Chapter eight is exclusively on the hotels of Alberni and Port Alberni.

Included in chapter eight will be discussion of the Arlington and Somass hotels.

Mofford’s presentation will begin at 2 p.m.

For more on Mofford’s work, visit his blog at https://raincoasthistory.blogspot.ca.