Rollin watercolour exhibit illustrates Island beauty

Inspired by Island Life is Rollin Art Centre’s featured exhibit, by watercolour painter, Helen Binns. This exhibit showcases a large selection of soft coloured paintings. Binns’ choices of images are creatures that exist in our own backyard. Starfish, orcas, herons, snails, otters, flowers and landscapes, Binns captures these magnificent creatures through soft watercolours. This exhibit runs until July 28.

disney magic art camp

July 25, 26 and 28, is “Disney Magic” at the Rollin Art Centre. The magic of Disney is waiting for you; Mickey, Minnie and all their friends will influence the adventures. Summers for children should be filled with fun, laughter and being creative. Our summer art programs are just that and are catered to children aged seven to 12 years old. Register today at the Rollin Art Centre. Weekly camps are $50

TEAS ON THE TERRACE WITH THE OLD TIME FIDDLERS

Rollin’s next Tea on the Terrace is Thursday, July 27 from 1-3 p.m with the Old Time Fiddlers. The Alberni Valley Old Time Fiddlers formed about 10 years ago. They are an active group of a dozen or more musicians of diverse backgrounds. Their repertoire is varied with influences from traditional Canadian, folk, country, bluegrass, Celtic and old world music. Many of the tunes would have been heard at country dances 50 years ago. Join us for an afternoon of great music and high tea. Tickets are $17. Call today to reserve your tickets. Seating is limited.

CALLING AMATEUR MUSICIANS

The last Wednesday of every month is Own the Stage and Rock the Stage for amateur musicians at Char’s Landing, with the next session on Wednesday, July 26. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. is Own the Stage — a two song or 10 minute session for solo artists, duos or trios playing old-timecountry, bluegrass, and folk genres. From 8:30 to 10 p.m. is Rock the Stage— 10 to 20 minute slots for edgier acoustic rock, new country and world music performances.

Admission is by donation (suggested $10) contact Jeff Hallworth at 250-723-4829 or jdsm@shaw.ca for more information.

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

The Wednesday Painters group is excited to present Lian Quan Zhen, who is an award-winning artist and teacher of watercolour and Chinese painting. Zhen will be teaching a three – day watercolour workshop on Aug. 16, 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Island College.

The cost is $350. The workshop will include colour pouring and blending, mixing colour on paper, negative painting and painting using your imagination. For more info contact Elizabeth Yeun; elizabethyuen@yahoo.com.

DRAW GALLERY

The DRAW Gallery’s current art exhibit is a group show titled, Endless Summer, which runs until Aug. 25.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

The Classical Concert Series tickets, beginning Nov. 26 with A Touch of Brass Quintet, are now available at the Rollin Art Centre and Echo Centre. Subscriptions/tickets are $105 for the series of three concerts. Nov. 26 is A Touch of Brass Quintet, March 10 will be Vancouver Chamber Choir and May 19 will feature Jacob Cordover (classical guitarist). New venue and only 200 subscriptions are available.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, July 20 from 8-10 p.m.- Craig Cardiff- folk music, romance, intrigue, comedy, mass singalong, slow dancing.

Saturday, July 22 from 8-10 p.m.- Sarah Beatty – Acoustic roots.

Tuesday, July 25 from 7-9 p.m.- Australia’s Mapstone – musical medicine – Reggae, sacred, world, roots.

Wednesday, July 26 from 6:30-10 p.m.- Open Mic – Own the Stage & Rock the Stage – Amateur Musician evening (last Wednesday)

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator with the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.