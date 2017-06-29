Super heroes art camp coming to Rollin

It’s your last chance to sign up for our first summer art camp, titled Super Heros. If you have children and are looking for something fun and exciting, then our summer art programs are for you.

Children will be making crafts based around each week’s theme, make new friends, play games and enjoy having fun. Our camps are geared for children aged seven-12; camps run every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (for ages seven-nine) and 1-3:30 p.m. (ages 10-12), with a new theme each week. Call today for more information and to register, as space is limited.

Weekly camps are $50

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Teas on the Terrace begins Thursday, July 6 with our first musical guest; 14 year old Morgan Schoen. Schoen plays acoustic pop and alternative on guitar, keyboard, ukulele, and banjulele (banjo with ukulele strings). Please come out and support our young and talented musicians. Strawberry shortcake will be served at this tea, and the cost is only $12. Call today to reserve your tickets. Seating is limited. Additional teas will be: July 13 (low tea) -Dennis Olsen – classical guitar, blues, rock and country. July 20 (low tea) Bluegrass Fever – crowd-pleasing bluegrass bands. July 27 (high tea) – Old Time Fiddlers – influenced from traditional Canadian, folk, country, bluegrass, Celtic and old world music. Aug. 3 (low tea)- Dennis Olsen – Aug.10 (low tea) -Crimson Sky- bluegrass tunes, Irish ballads, old civil war tunes and contemporary songs. Aug. 17 (high tea) Folk Song Circle. Aug. 24 (low tea) Paul Kurcz.

MUSICAL CONCERT IN THE GARDEN

Join us for an afternoon of music on Sunday, July 9 from 1-5 p.m. The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a fundraiser; a musical afternoon in the gardens at the Rollin Art Centre. Twenty two local musicians lead by Don Bergen, are set to perform for an afternoon of music and food. Hot dogs and chili will be available. Bring your blankets or grab a table. Admission is by donation ($5 minimum). Money raised will help to benefit future programs at the Rollin Art Centre

DONATE “Q” POINTS TO ROLLIN

Looking to help out the Community Arts Council and the Rollin Art Centre? Donate your “Q” points (Quality Foods points) to the Rollin Art Centre to help with special events, food platters, etc.

Just let Quality Foods know you would like to donate your “Q” points to the Rollin Art Centre.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SUBSCRITIONS

Classical Concert series subscriptions, beginning Nov. 26 with A Touch of Brass Quintet, are now available at the Rollin Art Centre and Echo Centre. Subscriptions/tickets are $105 for the series of three concerts. Concerts are on Nov. 26 with A Touch of Brass Quintet, March 10 with Vancouver Chamber Choir and May 19 with Jacob Cordover. New venue and only 200 subscriptions are available.

JANE AUSTEN FESTIVAL

The Jane Austen Festival takes place July 15-16 and is a family-friendly event. Challenging once again the Guinness Book of World Records, the Centennial Belles need your help. Register today to put Port Alberni on the map and break the world record for most people dressed in Regency Period clothing in one place. Tickets for all events are available at the Rollin Art Centre.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, June 29 – 7-9 p.m.- AVWoF! Spoken Word Open Mic – Featuring Daniel Jay Kirk (last Thursday)

Friday, June 30- 8-10 p.m.- Concert – Whitehorse’s Declan O’Donovan – Broken Sky Album Launch

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.