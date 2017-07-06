Watercolour exhibit showcases Island life at Rollin

The Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features watercolour painter, Helen Binns, and is titled Inspired by Island Life. Binns is inspired by the beauty that surrounds her and this is evident in her artwork. From crabs on the beach to orcas swimming in the ocean, Binns captures these magnificent creatures through soft watercolours. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, July 8 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet Binns. The exhibit runs until July 28.

CONCERT IN THE GARDEN

Join us this Sunday, July 9 from 1-5 p.m. at The Rollin Art Centre, where we are having a musical fundraiser. Twenty two local musicians, led by Don Bergen, are set to perform. Bring your blankets or grab a table, and be prepared to have a lazy afternoon listening to great music. Hot dogs and chili will be available for sale. Admission is by donation.

ART CAMP – “MAGICAL KINGDOM”

Our summer art programs are catered to children aged seven to 12 years old who are interested in art and expressing their creativity. The July 11, 12 and 14 camp is themed Magical Kingdom. Princes and princesses from all over the kingdom will join us to make crowns, swords, castles and even their own royal crest. Register today for at the Rollin Art Centre. Weekly camps are $50

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Our next tea on the terrace is Thursday, July 13, from 1-3 p.m. with Dennis Olsen as the musical guest. From his classical guitar recitals, to nightclubs and dance halls playing blues, rock and country, Olsen has been delighting and amazing audiences with his guitar prowess for more than 30 years. Join us for an afternoon of relaxing music and the sweet taste of strawberry shortcake. Tickets are only $12. Call today to reserve your tickets. Seating is limited.

DONATE “Q” POINTS TO ROLLIN ART CENTRE

Looking to help out the Community Arts Council and the Rollin Art Centre? Donate your “Q” points (Quality Food points) to the Rollin Art Centre to help with special events, food platters, etc.

Just let Quality Foods know you would like to donate your points to the Rollin Art Centre.

CLASSICAL CONCERTs

Classical Concert Series subscriptions, beginning Nov. 26 with A Touch of Brass Quintet, are now available at the Rollin Art Centre and Echo Centre. Subscriptions/tickets are $105 for the series of three concerts. Concerts are on Nov. 26 with A Touch of Brass Quintet, March 10 with Vancouver Chamber Choir and May 19 with Jacob Cordover. New venue and only 200 subscriptions are available.

JANE AUSTEN FEST

The Jane Austen Festival takes place July 15-16 and is a family-friendly event. Challenging once again the Guinness Book of World Records, the Centennial Belles need your help. Tickets at Rollin.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council. Call 250-724-3412.