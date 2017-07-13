ACRD close Valley trails due to wildfire risk

The Alberni Inlet Trail, Log Train Trail and Mt. Arrowsmith Regional Park are closed

Effective immediately, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is closing the Alberni Inlet Trail, the Log Train Trail, and Mt. Arrowsmith Regional Park due to the extreme fire hazard in the Alberni Valley.

The ACRD is subject to a campfire and open burning ban (excluding the fog zone).

Hot and dry weather in the Alberni Valley and across the province has resulted in an elevated wildfire risk and extra caution is required to protect forests.

Be advised that private logging roads providing access to the backcountry may be closed by the landowner. Keep up to date with access to private forest lands by following the Island Timberland Blog at blog.islandtimberlands.com.

To report a wildfire or prohibited burning call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone. Wildfire information may be found on the BC Wildfire Service website at: gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status

For updates on conditions at ACRD parks and trails visit acrd.bc.ca.