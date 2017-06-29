Alberni Inlet will open for two a day sockeye fishing on July 1

The Alberni Inlet will open on Saturday, July 1 for recreational sockeye fishing at two fish per person, per day. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

The Area 23 Harvest Committee has approved opening First Nations FSC and communal fisheries and have opened the entire Alberni Inlet and Barkley Sound to two sockeye a day, per person, for the sport fishers, starting July 1.

“That’s the plan for this week until next week,” said Andy Olson, Tseshaht fisheries manager/biologist. “If the [sockeye] run goes up more, things could change next week, but I don’t see it going down or closing anytime soon.”

Olson said Fisheries Canada (DFO) haven’t issued a sockeye re-forecast just yet but that fish numbers are looking higher.

“[DFO] are waiting for more information on four-year-old fish,” Olson said. “Right now, what they have currently accounted for, with the test boat and escapement, we’ve got a pretty good idea that we’ve got about 210,000 fish accounted for already, so that’s what we’re working off of as far as the run size. They’ve changed it from 172,000 to 210,000 (sockeye).

The Hupacasath and Tseshaht First Nations will be holding community fishing this weekend for FSC.

“Saturday for Hupacasath and Sunday at Paper Mill Dam for Tseshaht and then we’re going to have a gillnet fisheries as well for the communities on Monday,” Olson said. “Recreational fishing is going to open in the Alberni Inlet on July 1.”

The First Nations have an allocation of fish, Olson said, and they will fish to that number for the entire community.

Bob Cole, member of the Area 23 Harvest Committee said there will also be a limited gillnet fishery in Alberni Inlet for six hours Tuesday from Polly’s Point to Pocahontas Point.

“Great news for all,” Cole said.

The tidal portion of the Somass River and Uchucklesaht Inlet are closed to hook and line fishing.

Watch live video from Sproat River fishway cameras here.

